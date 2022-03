UP Polls: BJP candidate Ratnakar Mishra casts vote in Mirzapur

As the voting for the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ratnakar Mishra cast his vote at the polling booth in Mirzapur. He is contesting election from Mirzapur Assembly Constituency. As many as 613 candidates are in the fray for 54 Assembly seats in the 7th phase of UP Polls.