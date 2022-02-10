UP Polls: BJP candidate from Mathura Constituency Shrikant Sharma casts vote

As Voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls began on February 10, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mathura Assembly Constituency reached the polling booth to cast his vote. Speaking to ANI, Minister Sharma said, “These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh,” said Shrikant Sharma. Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.