UP Polls: BJP Candidate Anand Swarup Shukla casts vote in Ballia

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP Candidate Anand Swarup Shukla casts vote at a polling booth in Ballia on March 03. He is contesting from the Bairia Assembly Constituency. “I appeal to the public to cast their vote. There is a wave for BJP and Yogi Adityanath in the state. We are confident that we will win over 350 seats,” said Anand Swarup Shukla. Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.