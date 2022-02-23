UP Polls: BJP Candidate Aditi Singh casts vote in Raebareli, says Congress nowhere in race

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Raebareli Sadar seat Aditi Singh cast her vote at a booth in Lalpur Chauhan, Raebareli. Speaking to mediapersons, BJP candidate said that Congress is nowhere in the UP elections race. "I want people to vote and make the voting percentage high. Congress is nowhere in the race," she added. Voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway. As many as 624 candidates are in fray for the fourth phase of UP Legislative Elections.