UP Polls: Bhupesh Baghel offers prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

After the EC announced the schedule of the Assembly Elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Baghel on January 18 visited the famous Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and offered prayers.“Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we've all learned politics from him. Shocking results will come; days are gone for UP CM Yogi Adityanath,” said Baghel.