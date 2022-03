UP Polls: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari casts vote in Ghazipur

As voting for the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari cast his vote at Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari Inter Collage in Yusufpur, Ghazipur on March 07. “I have voted keeping in mind the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption, law and order situation in the state,” said the BSP MP.