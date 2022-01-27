UP Polls: Asim Raza files nomination for Azam Khan from Rampur Sadar seat

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chief Election Agent of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Asim Raza, filed nomination for Azam Khan from Rampur Sadar seat on January 27 in Rampur.“I have filed Azam Khan's nomination today and completed all the formalities. We are trying to get him out on bail,” Asim Raza said while speaking to the media persons.UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.