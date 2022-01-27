UP Polls: Amit Shah begins door-to-door campaign in Mathura

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 27 began door-to-door campaign in Mathura. During his visit, he met the families residing there as part of the BJP's public outreach programme. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.