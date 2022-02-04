UP Polls: Amit Shah accuses Samajwadi Party of harbouring mafias

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 04 hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Gorakhpur, and alleged that the mafia appears in their election candidate list. “Mafia is seen at only 3 places in UP now. They're either in jail or outside UP or they appear in the candidate list of Samajwadi Party (SP) for Uttar Pradesh Elections. Mafia used to rule UP, Police were scared of them. Today, mafia walks up to the Police station to surrender,” Amit Shah said. The UP Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases.