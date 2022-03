UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over LPG price hike

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public rally at Ballia on March 01, hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party over the rising prices of commercial LPG cylinders. SP Chief said, “PM Modi said he was fortunate to distribute gas cylinders but BJP and its people should have specified that when they were distributing cylinders it was for Rs 400 and now when they are asking for votes, it's Rs 1000.”