UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav just wants Dalit vote bank, says Bhim Army Chief

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on January 15 confirmed that his political outfit - the Azad Samaj Party would not ally with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. While addressing a Press Conference he alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav just want Dalit votes. “After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen,” the Bhim Army Chief said.