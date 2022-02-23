UP Polls Adequate security deployment made at polling booths in Lucknow says ACP Hazratganj

As the voting for the forth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway, the authorities have made an adequate security arrangement at the polling booths in Lucknow. Speaking to mediapersons, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hazratganj, Raghvendra Mishra on February 23 said, “Adequate security deployment made at the booth. Security provided outside the booth too. Various mobile teams of Police are at work. We are making rounds. No vehicle will be allowed inside the centre; vehicles will be stopped outside 200m radius.” Voting for the forth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections is underway.