UP Polls 945 pc voting turnout recorded till 900 am says Additional CEO

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Election Officer BD Ram Tiwari on February 14 in Lucknow informed that the second phase of the voting of the UP Assembly Elections is being held in 55 Assembly Constituencies across 9 districts, and said that no reports of untoward incidents have been reported yet. “9.45 per cent voter turnout recorded so far. The voting is being held in 55 Assembly Constituencies across 9 districts today. Polling process is peaceful and fair everywhere. No report of any untoward incident received,” Additional CEO said. The election results will be declared on March 10.