UP Polls: 8.69 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

During the sixth phase of polling for 57 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 8.69 per cent voting was recorded till 9 am on March 03. “In the sixth phase of the general election of the UP assembly, 8.69 pc polling has been recorded till 9 am in 57 Assembly seats. Polling is being held peacefully everywhere, there is a good atmosphere of voting everywhere. There is no report of any untoward incident from anywhere,” informed Additional Chief Electoral Officer, BD Ram Tiwari.