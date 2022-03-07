UP Polls: 46.40 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Polling is underway for the last phase of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. Till 3 pm, a voter turnout of over 46.40 per cent was recorded in the state. A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of the state. Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am on March 07 and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.