UP Polls: 245 CAPF companies to be deployed on vote counting day

On the day of counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, a total of 245 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, informed Additional Director-General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar on March 09. “For counting day (March 10), about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company, paramilitary forces and 69 company PSE deployed. Action will be taken against those disturbing peace. Deployment in sensitive areas, pockets too,” said ADG Prashant Kumar.