UP Polls 2022 BSP to go solo

“BSP won't have any ‘Chunavi Samjhauta’ (poll agreement) with any party. We'll contest on our own. We don't intend to enter into alliance with any party,” announced Bahujan Samaj Party National President Mayawati on November 09. “We're entering into agreement with people of all sections of society to bring them together -this alliance is permanent,” added Mayawati.