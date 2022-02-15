UP: Policeman thrashed by mob after his car collided with bike in Moradabad

A policeman was thrashed by a mob after his car allegedly collided with a bike while returning from election duty in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh district on February 14. The video went viral on the social media. While speaking to ANI, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Bhadauria on February 14 said, “The policeman was on his way home from his duty when his car collided with a bike. During the heat of the moment, the mob ended beating him up.” However, the brother of the injured woman who was on the bike, said that there were 2 drunk policemen who ran away after the accident leaving the car on the spot.