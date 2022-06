UP police intensify vigil in the state following Udaipur beheading incident

Police have intensified vigil in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Udaipur beheading incident, informed DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan on June 29. Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, “In view of the Udaipur incident, we are stepping up vigil. UP police personnel present on the ground are on alert. We would take strict action against those who post provocative material on social media. We would maintain law & order.”