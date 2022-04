UP Police bids emotional adieu to sniffer dog ‘Vicon’ with state honours

Uttar Pradesh Police on April 24 bid final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours. Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on April 24 due to prolonged illness. It was born in 2011. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog (Explosive section) in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012. The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.