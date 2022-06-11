UP: Police arrest 109 people for protest over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

As controversies keep on increasing around the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on June 10 in Lucknow, informed that the police have arrested 109 people on protest over the suspended BJP leader. The ADG also informed that the properties of the guilty people will be seized under the Gangster Act. " Some people intentionally tried to disrupt peace today, despite efforts of the police and the admin. We have arrested 109 people from different districts in this regard as of now. Primary districts being Saharanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Firozabad, Moradabad, and Prayagraj,” the Additional Director General said. “All those who indulged in vandalisation have been identified, cases are being filed against them under serious sections. Procurement for all damages will be done. Properties of the guilty will be seized under the Gangsters Act. No one will be spared,” he added.