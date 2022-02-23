UP Petroleum dealers to give 2 pc discount on petrol diesel to voters in Lucknow

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the District Magistrate has ordered to give a 2 per cent discount on petrol and diesel to encourage 100 per cent voting, informed Talwar Petrol Pump manager Sunita Dixit on February 22 in Lucknow. The move came ahead of the 4th phase of the UP Assembly Elections that will be held on February 23. “As per the DM's order, anyone who comes after voting tomorrow will get a 2 per cent discount on petrol and diesel between 5am to 6pm. People are joyous, as this move encourages 100 per cent voting,” the manager said.The customers at the petrol pump lauded the move. Results of the UP Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.