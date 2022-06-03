UP officer known for being hit by bullets after exposing scam clears UPSC exam

UP officer Rinkoo Singh Rahee, who was shot seven times for exposing scams, has cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2021 exam. “In 2004, I cleared the PCS exam. During my first posting in Muzaffarnagar, I unearthed a corruption case in which senior officers were also involved,” he said. He further said, “I was first threatened and later shot. I will work to break the corruption chain. I've given this exam so that I can reach a higher post and can get more opportunity to unearth irregularities.”