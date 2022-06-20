UP Mentally unstable man opens fire at police personnel in Kanpur UP arrested

In a shocking incident, a mentally disturbed man opened fire at police personnel at Shyam Nagar area under Chakeri police station limits in Kanpur on June 19. Three police personnel have been injured in this firing incident. The accused has been taken into custody for further investigation. Speaking about the incident, Kanpur DCP, Pramod Kumar said, “Rajkumar Dubey got into a heated argument with his son & daughter-in-law & opened fire as soon as the police came upon his son's call.” “He was taken into custody after we came with a team. His medical examination is being done. 3 police officers got minor injuries. The accused's double-barrel licensed gun has been seized. He had fired 30-40 rounds of bullets in around 2 hrs. He has a family dispute. Legal action will be taken.