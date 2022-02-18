UP: Meerut administration sets up COVID vaccine camps for eligible teenagers

The Meerut administration has set up COVID-19 vaccine camps in schools for teenagers, informed Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan on February 17.He also said that the administration has vaccinated 1 lakh 63 thousand children so far. “There are about 2 lakhs 40 thousand children in the age group of 15 plus in Meerut. So far we have vaccinated 1 lakh 63 thousand children. Today we vaccinated around 5,000 children. For the students who are not going to school as of yet, will be vaccinated by the teams at their homes itself,” the Chief Medical Officer said.