UP Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Noida

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Noida Sector 7 on May 31. Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. Speaking to ANI, Fire Safety Officer Sanjeev Kumar said, “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders are present at the spot.”