UP: Masked men try to loot jewellery shop in Ghaziabad, CCTV footage surfaces

4 masked miscreants tried to rob a jeweller's shop in Ghaziabad’s Jagriti Vihar on February 21. CCTV footage revealed that one of the miscreants was also carrying a weapon. “Four teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The men were masked and one of them was carrying a weapon. Further probe in this matter is underway,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP Kavinagar, Ghaziabad.