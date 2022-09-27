UP: Locals stage protest over minor boy’s death in Auraiya

A minor boy was allegedly assaulted with a rod by a teacher in school. Later, he died during the treatment. Locals staged a protest against the incident and burnt a police van on September 26 night. On this incident, SP Auraiya Charu Nigam said, “The child passed away during treatment. Protesters created a ruckus against the incident by vandalising a police jeep and setting it on fire. The accused teacher is absconding. Investigation is underway.”