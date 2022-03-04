UP Leopard enters Pallavpuram’s residential area in Meerut rescue operations underway

After a leopard entered in residential area of Pallavpuram in the city of Meerut, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar on March 04 informed that the police and forest teams have reached the spot. The DFO appealed to people to maintain peace so that they could rescue leopard without any injury to anyone.