UP Law Minister demands strict action against policemen for lathi-charge on students

As the protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's two-tier exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) took a violent turn on January 24, the Law Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak condemned the police action on students in Prayagraj and demand strict action against them.“It's sad and we condemn it. I demand stricter action on the policemen who have done it,” UP minister Brijesh Pathak on videos showing police baton-charge on students in Prayagraj,” said Pathak. The Prayagraj Police cracked down on a group of students for allegedly trying to stop a train while protesting against the Railway Recruitment process.