UP Law Minister carries out door-to-door 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' in Lucknow

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, State Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on January 11 carried out door-to-door ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ in Lucknow. "BJP workers, in groups of 5 people, are going door-to-door to seek public blessings. We will form the government again with more seats this time,” Pathak said.