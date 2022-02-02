UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak offers prayers at temple ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow Cantt

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak on February 02 offered prayers at a temple in Lucknow ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow Cantt Assembly Constituency. "BJP will win all the seats in Lucknow and the BJP government will come with a thumping majority in the entire state," said Pathak.