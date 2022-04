UP: Kashi Toll Plaza inaugurated on Delhi-Meerut expressway

Kashi Toll Plaza was inaugurated on Delhi-Meerut expressway on April 01. The Toll Manager said, “This is the first toll plaza on 100% digital mode. Rs 155 will be charged for cars on 90 km long expressway. Cars without fast-tag will be penalised. We have installed cameras to monitor over speeding.”