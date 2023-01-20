UP JP Nadda CM Yogi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Kaal Bhairav Temple

BJP National President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi on January 20. The Ministers also enjoyed ‘chai’ at a tea stall in between their visits to the temples. JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.