UP is first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats, says CM Yogi

Speaking on the Police reforms, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 03 said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats. “UP is the first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats...to initiate joint patrolling. It's also the first state that saw no riots, terror activities in the last 5 years and first state to use new technology to promote e-Prosecution,” said CM Yogi.