{"id":"2921190","source":"DNA","title":"UP has started getting what it deserves: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"While addressing the gathering at Noida International Airport's foundation stone laying ceremony on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused previous governments of slowing down and stopping the construction process of the airport. PM said, "20 years back BJP Government saw the dream of constructing an international airport here. However, it got stuck due tussle of previous governments, sitting in Lucknow and Delhi. Even the previous state government wrote a letter to stop the project. But now we're witnessing its bhumi pujan." "For the First time in seven decades, UP has started getting what it has always deserved," PM Modi added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-up-has-started-getting-what-it-deserves-pm-modi-2921190","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006986-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637846102","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 06:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921190"}