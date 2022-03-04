UP: Hardoi administration orders probe against Gram Pradhan Vaishali Yadav for being absent from duty

Vaishali Yadav, head of Hardoi’s village Tera Pursauli in Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly absent from her duties. She has landed in trouble after her video went viral seeking help for evacuation from war-torn Ukraine. The district administration has ordered an inquiry against her.“Vaishali Yadav, head of Hardoi’s village Tera Pursauli is absent from her duties. It has come to light that she has gone for studying MBBS in Ukraine. We've asked ADO panchayat for the report and accordingly, action will be taken,” said Girish Chandra, Panchayat Raj Officer, Hardoi. Vaishali is reportedly studying medicine in Ukraine and serves as Gram Pradhan at the same time.