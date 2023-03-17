UP: ‘Grain ATM’ established in Lucknow with an aim to automate PDS

In a bid to automate and introduce an effective way of food grain distribution, a ‘Grain ATM’ was started in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on March 16. The administration established the 'Grain ATM' in response to consumer complaints that grains were being weighed incorrectly. One of the consumers said earlier the ration weighed less but now there will be no complaint. District Supply Officer Sunil Singh said, “Only 9 such ATMs are installed in the whole country, out of which one each ATMs are installed in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow in the state. After its installation, there will be a reduction in the complaints of underweight. It has just started as a pilot project in India. Its cost is Rs 12-15 lakh.”