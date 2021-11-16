UP govt to start cow ambulance service

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to start cow ambulance service by December. Speaking to ANI, State dairy development, animal husbandry, and fisheries minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary on November 15 said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the ambulance service soon. “In our government, we are continuously taking steps to protect cows. We have received funds for 520 cow ambulances. These ambulances will reach the spot in 15 minutes if any info regarding cow disease or accident comes. CM will soon inaugurate it,” he added.