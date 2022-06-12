UP govt started ‘Qaumi Chaupal’ to create awareness about schemes for minorities on ground level: Danish Ansari

Uttar Pradesh govt started ‘Qaumi Chaupal’ to create awareness about schemes for minorities on ground level, informed State Minority Minister Danish Ansari on June 12. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Started 'Qaumi Chaupal' to create awareness about schemes for minorities on ground level. We're going to field, making them aware of schemes that exist for them. We're setting up communication with them so we may also hear their problems.”