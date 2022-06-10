Search icon
UP: Friday prayers culminated smoothly following Kanpur violence, says ADG Law & Order

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar on June 10 said that the Friday prayers in several parts of states have culminated smoothly following the recent violence in Kanpur. “At almost every place, Friday prayers culminated smoothly. Police monitoring the situation. Religious leaders cooperated well. In Saharanpur, a large crowd gathered but gradually people dispersed to their homes. In Kanpur too situation is normal,” he said.

