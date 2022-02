UP: Four die due to consuming suspected spurious liquor in Azamgarh

In a tragic incident in Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh on February 21, four persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. 41 patients have been admitted to a nearby hospital, out of which about 3 persons are in serious condition. Azamgarh Commissioner Vijay Vishwaas Pant assured that strict action will be taken against the liquor seller.