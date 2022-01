UP Elections: RPN Singh exits from Congress, coward people can't fight our battle, says Congress

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday quit his party, amid speculations that he is set to join the BJP, in a major setback to the party just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Congress unleashed a veiled attack on RPN Singh over his resignation by saying that the battle Congress is fighting only can be fought with bravery, coward people can't fight it.