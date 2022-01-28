UP Elections: RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary rejects BJP’s offer of post-poll alliance

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, the Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Jayant Chaudhary on January 27 rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s offer for a post-poll alliance with his party. “They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. Police force was used against students in Bihar and UP two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?” asked Jayant. Previously, BJP MP Parvesh Verma after a meeting of Jat leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had told ANI, “On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him."