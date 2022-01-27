UP Elections 2022: Union Minister Amit Shah reaches out to Jat leaders, attacks opposition

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met Jat leaders ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, while talking to Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh, Shah said the ideology of both the party and the community is the same as both keep national interest first and have been fighting against 'invaders'. The meeting held at the residence of BJP MP Parvesh Verma was also attended by the party's prominent Jat leaders, including Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, who is an MP from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.