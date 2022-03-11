UP Election Results was not as per expectations, BSP will introspect: Mayawati

After a huge setback for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Party’s Chief Mayawati held a press conference on March 11 in Lucknow and said that the verdict was not as per the expectations of BSP. “Uttar Pradesh Election verdict was opposite to BSP's expectations. We should not be discouraged by it. Instead we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power,” she added.