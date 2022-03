UP Election Results is a lesson for BSP: Mayawati

After a huge setback for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Party’s Chief Mayawati on March 11 said that the verdict is a lesson for the party. “Before 2017, BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, today, Congress also undergoing the same phase as BJP. UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts,” said BSP chief Mayawati.