UP Election Results 2022: Section 144 imposed in Varanasi commissionerate area

Ahead of the counting of votes in Varanasi, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on March 10 informed that polling agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centres and asserted that section 144 has been imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area for security purposes. “Counting agents of various parties are arriving at the counting centres. Postal ballots will be opened at 8am, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. Counting process is expected to be complete by the evening. Section 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area,” he said.