UP Election Results 2022: All’s well that ends well, says Pallavi Patel after defeating KP Maurya

After defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu Assembly Constituency, Samajwadi Party Candidate Pallavi Patel on March 10 said all is well that ends well. “The counting of votes was stopped deliberately when it was clear that we have won, but if the end is good then all is well,” she said.