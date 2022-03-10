Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

UP Election Result 2022: Yogi Adityanath To Be UP’s 22nd CM. Unknown facts about ‘Bulldozer Baba’

Yogi Adityanath is all set to become Uttar Pradesh's first Chief Minister in 37 years to return to power for a second consecutive term.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.